UNL student Coyne wins fellowship to Germany

Peter Coyne, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, is one of 75 Americans selected to study and work in Germany as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) for Young Professionals program – now in its 38th year.

The 2021-22 CBYX Young Professionals cohort departs for Germany today, July 31, and returns in June 2022. Participants come from a wide variety of career fields and from all over the United States. This year, about 450 young professionals vied for a spot in this prestigious program.

CBYX is a joint program of the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (Parliament). Cultural Vistas administers the CBYX Young Professionals program through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

While in Germany, Coyne will attend a two-month intensive language course, and after that he will study at a German university and complete an internship in government/international relations. Participants are placed with host families throughout Germany, where they act as citizen ambassadors of the U.S., promoting a positive image abroad and creating lifelong friendships and professional connections to keep German-American relations strong.