The University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design will host spring art sales in ceramics, photography and printmaking in Richards Hall Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted at both sales.

The Clay Club’s spring sale will take place in Richards Hall room 118. The sale will feature work made by School of Art, Art History and Design graduate and undergraduate ceramics students.

The Clay Club sale will include works of art representing a broad range of makers, aesthetics, techniques and concepts. A raffle will provide a chance to win work by graduate students, alumni and faculty.

Proceeds from the sale go to the artists, as well as funding future Clay Club events. This student-run organization brings in visiting artists to the community and sends students to national clay conferences.

The UNL Photo Club and UNL printmaking students will have work for sale in Richards Hall room 112. The sale will feature works from graduate and undergraduate students. UNL printmakers will also be on site printing tote bags and t-shirts for sale.

They will also have a raffle for faculty and graduate student work. For the cost of $1, a ticket can be purchased for a chance to win one of the many donated artworks from photo grads and faculty.

Richards Hall is located at Stadium Drive and T streets on the UNL city campus. Public parking is available at the Stadium Drive parking garage. For more information, call 402-472-5522 or email schoolaahd@unl.edu.