UNL student art sales May 6-7

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design will host spring art sales by the UNL Clay Club and UNL Photo Club Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, in Richards Hall.

Hours for the Clay Club’s sale are Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Richards Hall room 117.

Hours for the Photo Club's sale are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Richards Hall room 112.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted at both sales.

The Clay Club sale will include ceramic pottery and sculpture created by UNL graduate and undergraduate students.

In addition to the sale, there will be a raffle of work donated by UNL faculty, graduate and undergraduate students.

In conjunction with this year’s sale, UNL Clay Club will be collecting canned (and other non-perishable) food donations for the Husker Pantry. Every two non-perishable food items donated are worth one raffle ticket (maximum of five tickets per day). Any additional donations are welcome. Visit https://pantry.unl.edu for information on the most-needed food items.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the artists as well as funding the Clay Club. This student-run organization brings in visiting artists to the community and sends students to national clay conferences.

The Photo Club will host a print sale featuring student artwork and zines for purchase. The students will also have a raffle ($1 per ticket) for framed and unframed faculty and graduate student work.

Richards Hall is located at Stadium Drive and T Street on the UNL city campus. Public parking is available in the Stadium Drive parking garage. For more information, call 402-472-5522 or e-mail schoolaahd@unl.edu.

