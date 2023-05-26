Nineteen members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps, including six from Lincoln, received military commissions May 19-21.
Eleven cadets in Army ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 19; four midshipmen in Navy ROTC received commissions May 20, three as ensigns in the U.S. Navy and one as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps; and four cadets in Air Force ROTC were commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Air Force on May 21.
Following are new second lieutenant officers from Lincoln listed by service branch:
Markus Alexander Case and Isaac Lucius Rippeteau, Air Force;
Jordan Patrick Coffey, Christopher Steven Karmazin and Jenifer Velazquez-Perfecto, Army; and
Roman Enrique Montes, Marine Corps.
For the full list, visit https://go.unl.edu/rotc-may23.