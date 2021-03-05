UNL Orchestra presents Student Soloist Night

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Symphony Orchestra will present Student Soloist Night, featuring winners of the 2020-21 Undergraduate Solo Competition, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, live from Kimball Recital Hall. The performance will be virtual with no in-person audience.

Mee-Hwa Roche, viola, will play Gustav Holst’s Lyric Movement for viola and small orchestra, and India Enter, cello, will play Antonio Vivaldi’s Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 421.

Sanda Mašic, flute, winner of the Graduate Solo Competition, will be featured on an upcoming UNLSO concert in Fall 2021.

Also on the program are Fanfare for a Coming of Age by Arthur Bliss, and Symphony No. 103 (“Drumroll”) by Joseph Haydn. Tyler White, UNL director of orchestras, and graduate associate conductors Kate Mathews and Rebecca Nederhiser will conduct.

The performance will be live webcast at https://arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/symphony-orchestra-12.

