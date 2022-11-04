UNL Opera to present ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera will present “The Marriage of Figaro” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Performances are set for Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall.

Figaro, the Count’s valet, is to be married today to Susanna, maidservant to the Countess. But there’s one little problem. The Count has designs on Susanna, and he is prepared to use all the power of his position to prevent the wedding from taking place. The stage is set for a battle of wits between servant and master, husbands and wives, in a whirlwind of mistaken identities, captivating intrigue and hysterical plot twists, all concluding in a miraculous devotion to the power of human forgiveness and love.

The opera will be directed by Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music and Director of Opera William Shomos. Professor and Director of Orchestras Tyler White will conduct the orchestra. This Glenn Korff School of Music production will feature a stylish 1920s setting.

Graduate student Rylee Worstell, who plays Cherubino in the opera, said she loves this show because it’s a wonderful introduction to opera as a whole.

“Mozart’s music is exquisite, his characters are lovable and witty, and the entire show is thrilling and engaging to watch,” she said. “I hope the audience feels the same.”

She describes Cherubino as a “little firecracker.”

“He is an awkward teenage boy who is just discovering the joy and magic of women,” Worstell said. “His intense desire to flirt with pretty much anyone who will give him attention (but mostly the Countess) gets him into a lot of trouble throughout the opera. I am having a blast playing this part. This is really one of the pinnacle trouser roles for mezzo-sopranos, so it has been a dream come true to be able to bring my own interpretation to the role and really make it my own.”

Joshua Pitt, a master of music graduate student in vocal performance, plays Figaro.

“Figaro is one of the highest level workers that the Count has hired,” he said. “He and the Count were once good friends, however, while the Count has gone off to be successful in life, Figaro never went on to become much and has found himself working for the Count. Although Figaro isn’t the smartest person in the room, he is very quick on his feet and can talk his way almost out of every situation.”

“Marriage of Figaro” contains many of the most famous tunes in opera, including Figaro’s “Here’s an end to your life as a rover” and Cherubino’s serenade “Tell me what love is.”

“It has been said that Beethoven’s music lifts us upward toward the heavens, but Mozart’s is the music of the heavens bestowed down upon us," Shomos said. "Mozart’s music reveals so much more about the thoughts, emotions, intentions and very souls of the characters than any words can ever do. It really is a miracle of a work.”

The opera will be sung in Italian with projected supertitles.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors/students. Tickets are available at https://go.unl.edu/gksomtickets or call 800-504-4849.