UNL Opera presents ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ Dec. 11

The tradition continues when UNL Opera presents the holiday classic “Amahl and the Night Visitors” on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Performances will be at 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, which is on the first floor of the Temple Building at 12th and R streets on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln city campus.

Admission is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Reserve a free ticket at https://go.unl.edu/amahltickets. (You must create a user account before obtaining tickets on this website.)

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” tells the story of three mysterious kings who arrive at the home of a poor mother and her son. This heartwarming story of kindness, generosity and miracles is a great way to start to the holiday season for the entire family.

“Commissioned for television broadcast in 1951, Gian Carlo Menotti’s opera was a great success, and for years, the opera was televised on Christmas Eve,” said William Shomos, the Richard H. Larson Distinguished Professor of Music and Director of Opera at the Glenn Korff School of Music. “Although the story of the opera involves the journey of the Three Wise Men, its message transcends religious boundaries with its message of the true spirit of giving.”

