UNL Opera presents ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ Dec. 10

The tradition will continue as UNL Opera presents two performances of the holiday classic “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Saturday, Dec. 10.

Performances will be at 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, located on the first floor of the Temple Building at 12th and R streets on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” tells the story of three mysterious kings who arrive at the home of a poor mother and her son. It’s a family-friendly, heartwarming story of kindness, generosity and miracles.

“Commissioned for television broadcast in 1951, Gian Carlo Menotti’s opera was a great success, and for years, the opera was televised on Christmas Eve,” said William Shomos, the Richard H. Larson distinguished professor of music and director of Opera in the Glenn Korff School of Music. “Although the story of the opera involves the journey of the Three Wise Men, its message transcends religious boundaries with its message of the true spirit of giving.”

Admission is free, but free tickets are required due to space limitations. To reserve a ticket, visit https://go.unl.edu/GKSOMtickets.