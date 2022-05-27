 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL Opera performs for Friends of Opera at Hruza home

  • 0
Trey Meyer (at right), University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera doctoral alum, performs accompanied by Michael Cotton at piano while UNL Opera Director Bill Shomos listens in the background. UNL Opera staff members, opera students and alum Meyer gave a performance for Friends of Opera in the splendor of Joan Hruza's house at 2501 Sheridan Blvd. The “Woods Mansion” was built from 1915 to 1917 for Frank H. Woods, founder of the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co. The Hruza family purchased and moved into the home in 1991. Watch for more details and photos in the July L Magazine, which will be distributed in print June 23.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

