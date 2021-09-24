UNL Jazz Singers, Jazz Orchestra to perform Oct. 5

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Jazz Singers and UNL Jazz Orchestra will perform Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, 11th and R streets.

The Jazz Singers, under the direction of Dr. David von Kampen, will perform “Twisted” by Wardell Gray and Annie Ross, arranged by von Kampen; “Otoño” by Vince Mendoza, arranged by von Kampen; “The Valley” by Ethan Gruska, arranged by von Kampen; and “Murder by Numbers” by Gordon Sumner and Andy Summers, arranged by Kerry Marsh.

The Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Greg Simon, will perform “Facing East” by Marcus Lewis; “61st and Rich’it” by Thad Jones; "Pasar el Tiempo, Aunque Fugaz, Contigo” by Edward Perez; “Deliverance” by Louie Bellson, arranged by Bill Holman; and “The Ravine” by Erica Seguine.

Tickets are $5 general admission and $3 students/seniors, available at the door. The concert will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

