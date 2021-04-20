UNL jazz groups close season with Tuesday concert

The Jazz Orchestra and the Jazz Singers will round out the 2020-21 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music season with “At the End of the Day,” a concert about looking back while looking forward at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, live from Kimball Recital Hall.

There will be no in-person audience. The event will be live webcast at music.unl.edu.

The two groups will perform music from all over the jazz tradition, including standards from the great American songbook, new pieces by innovative young composers, and contemporary masterworks. The concert includes music by Rosana Eckert, Maria Schneider, Lincoln native and UNL alum Andrew Janak and many others.

