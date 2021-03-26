 Skip to main content
UNL GKSOM Nederhiser Student Spotlight webcast Thursday
UNL GKSOM Nederhiser Student Spotlight webcast Thursday

Rebecca Nederhiser

Rebecca Nederhiser 

 COURTESY PHOTO

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Glenn Korff School of Music will present "Silver Linings," a livestreamed concert, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, conducted by Doctor of Musical Arts student Rebecca Nederhiser, who is also the current Glenn Korff Distinguished Graduate Artist/Scholar.

The event, from Kimball Recital Hall, will open with pre-recorded interviews from composers Dr. Gregory Simon and Louis Raymond-Kolker, followed by a live performance of Simon's "Draw Me the Sun" and an arrangement of Mahler's "Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen" (Songs of a Wayfarer), featuring DMA student Patrick McNally.

The event is free but no in-person audience.  View the webcast at https://arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/student-spotlight-rebecca-nederhiser

