UNL Flyover’s ‘Roads Ahead’ webcast concert set for Feb. 12

The Flyover New Music Series will share its first program of 2021 and its third of the current University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music school year, titled “Roads Ahead,” on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. live from Westbrook Recital Hall.

Flyover looks forward to sharing more unique music with its virtual audience. The pieces on this concert showcase the numerous paths that a person can take in life. Although each of the UNL composers wrote completely different music from one another, each piece follows a path down a winding road. Just as every person takes his/her own unique path in life, the pieces on this program each journey down the roads that the composer created and built. Each piece has a life of its own.