 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNL Flyover’s ‘Roads Ahead’ webcast concert set for Feb. 12
View Comments

UNL Flyover’s ‘Roads Ahead’ webcast concert set for Feb. 12

{{featured_button_text}}
Flyover II performance by Brett Lytle (left) and John David Cope

This performance, titled "Adrift," by student composer John David Cope (right) was performed by cellist Brett Lytle (left) at UNL's Flyover II performance Nov. 17, 2020 in the Westbrook music building on the UNL downtown campus. Flyover III is set for this Friday, Feb. 12.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Flyover New Music Series will share its first program of 2021 and its third of the current University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music school year, titled “Roads Ahead,” on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. live from Westbrook Recital Hall.

Flyover looks forward to sharing more unique music with its virtual audience. The pieces on this concert showcase the numerous paths that a person can take in life. Although each of the UNL composers wrote completely different music from one another, each piece follows a path down a winding road. Just as every person takes his/her own unique path in life, the pieces on this program each journey down the roads that the composer created and built. Each piece has a life of its own.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person audience, but the event will be live webcast at: https://arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/flyover-performance-iii.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News