The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program will present its annual Evenings of Dance concert Thursday through Sunday, April 20-23, in the Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s Evenings of Dance concert will feature seven dances, including three works that were presented at the American College Dance Association Conference at the UNL campus in March.

Two of these dances were put forward for adjudication, and for only the second time in UNL dance history, both were selected by blind review for the culminating Gala Concert. Those two works included “Grasping Nostalgia and Dreadful Progress” by senior dance major Lanie Allen of Lincoln and “… for the case of spirit and community” by acclaimed Los Angeles dance artist Bernard Brown. Brown visited the program in October for 10 days of teaching and choreography.

“This piece is a movement exploration of physical and mental manifestations of burden,” said Allen of her work. “It explores some of the difficulties I’ve encountered in my journey with mental illness. Pushing, pulling and lifting, the eight dancers struggle with escape, recovery and relapse.”

A second student work, Mariela Hernandez’s “Can you hear me? Can I …” was also presented at the conference’s informal concert in the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts to an audience of more than 300 people.

“It is a piece that seeks to capture the difficulty of the act of communication – the feeling that words escape us or are insufficient to express what we feel or think,” said Hernandez, a post-baccalaureate dance major from Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo, Mexico. “[It reflects] the window of hope that opens when we discover ourselves trying to listen to ourselves and to listen to another.”

In addition to those three dances, there will be work by two additional guest artists – Jordan Patt and Veronica Santiago Moniello. Patt, who earned a Bachelor of Arts at UNL in 2018, is a dance program alumna who moved to New York City after graduation and has been successfully navigating a dance career there since 2018. Moniello is a multimedia dance artist from Venezuela who also lives and works in New York City.

The remaining two works on the program are choreographed by Associate Professor of Dance Susan Ourada and Associate Professor of Practice in Dance Hye-Won Hwang.

“Dr. Hwang’s ‘Namoo’ is a beautiful and meditative piece combining music and poetry in the score,” Ourada said. “My lighthearted dance is my annual work with senior majors and minors, for whom this will be their final performance in Evenings of Dance.”

Tickets are available online only at https://go.unl.edu/gksomtickets. In addition, the Friday, April 21 concert will be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.