UNL dancers step up to Lied Center main stage

This year’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music dance program’s Evening of Dance concert will take place on the Lied Center’s Main Stage. There will be one performance only, with a live audience, on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed from the Lied Center website.

“I am so thrilled to be able to have a live audience for our concert this year,” said Susan Ourada, director of Dance Studies and associate professor. “Our students, faculty and guests are over the moon! I know so many of us are itching to return to a more social world after so many unprecedented months of isolation. I hope that this Evening of Dance concert is evidence of a step in that direction.”

This will be an eclectic concert of work by guest artists Lauren Simpson, Gayle Rocz and Melissa Templeton, along with faculty artists Ourada and Hye-Won Hwang. There will also be several student choreographed works.

Advanced ticket reservations are not required for this in-person event. All tickets are free and will be assigned socially distant general admission at the door. This event will also be live webcast at http://liedcenter.org/live. The event is co-sponsored by the Glenn Korff School of Music and the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

