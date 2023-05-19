Come the end of June, not only will the University of Nebraska-Lincoln be losing its chancellor of the past seven years, but the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors Board will be losing its most senior member in Dr. Ronnie Green, whose experience is priceless in this season of change.

However, before he and his wife “Husker Jane” head off into the sunset, they paid one last visit to Lincoln Executive Club members Monday at their weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln. Green captivated the club’s membership with some candid remarks about what he has learned over the past several years.

“There’s 14 of us on the Big Ten Board. After I retire next month, nine of them have been there less than 18 months. So, if you’re Tony Petitti, who we just hired as the new Big Ten commissioner, he’s stepping into a room of people that are learning the Big Ten on the job, so to speak,” said Green, who last spoke to the club in September 2021.

“Like I told you, I learned a tremendous amount about athletics over the seven years on the job (as chancellor at UNL),” Green continued. “Most of the leaders who come into these roles don’t necessarily have deep experience with intercollegiate athletics, maybe other than as a fan. So, they’ll be on a steep learning curve at a time that intercollegiate athletics is probably changing more than it ever has in the history of the NCAA.”

The combination of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal currently making pivotal impacts on college sports represent another piece that could possibly change the shape of the pie.

“Back in 2021 when I last spoke here, we were on the cusp of having NIL happening. That is just the edge of the apron, I’ll call it,” said Green, who has been part of the UNL administration in some capacity for the past 13 years. “Name, Image and Likeness is an athlete being able to receive value for their name, image and likeness for themselves and for their brand, outside of the university. That’s not pay-to-play. Pay-to-play is an athlete as an employee of the institution. I will tell you that that’s a distinct possibility in my crystal ball looking out for the things ahead, and looking out for what’s in the courts and what’s being challenged in the courts around compensation for the student athletes.

“So that’s likely to be yet another big sea change,” Green added. “The transfer portal, together with NIL, has already been a sea change, but beyond that to a pay-to-play environment will be an unprecedented change and disruptor in intercollegiate athletics.”

The ever-changing picture of college athletics will make things more complicated for colleges, the NCAA ruling body and the student athlete, according to Green. But, he believes Nebraska is poised to take advantage of the situational change and its well-learned lessons over the years.

“Now, what I will tell you, and I know that Trev (Alberts) has probably said this to you and he’s right about this, is that we are better positioned at Nebraska to navigate that landscape successfully than just about anywhere else in the country,” said Green. “We are, because we are revenue positive in Nebraska and have been revenue positive throughout the vast majority of our history.

“We’re one of five institutions in the big 65 of the autonomous schools in the big conferences in Division I athletics that operates in the black without subsidizing athletics,” he added. “Husker athletics get no public tax dollar support, and our student population doesn’t pay fees to subsidize athletics, which is not the case for most institutions. The students who are at those institutions pay fees to support athletic programs. Never happened at UNL and never will happen, I hope.”

But there’s more to the positive revenue garnered by NU athletic programs, and it helps more than just the student athletes. It helps the entire student body.

“In fact, athletics here actually gives back to the academic programs of the institution – last year to the tune of $10 million, and that’s our standard,” Green said. “Over 25% of our undergraduate students at UNL are directly impacted by that funding, which is phenomenal.”

Green said he takes pride in what the university has accomplished over his term as chancellor. He said no one really likes to ask for money, but it’s an important part of what determines success in higher education, and the university has benefited from it.

“In the last six years, we at UNL have raised $1.2 billion, and I’m very proud of that,” he said. “Very proud of what those dollars are doing for support of our students, for support of our faculty and for the facilities you’ve heard me talk about.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and sales director for Lincoln Data Centers.