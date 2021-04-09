UNL Campus Orchestra believes we are ‘Better Together’

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Glenn Korff School of Music will present “Better Together: A Collaborative Concert” featuring Campus Orchestra and guest performers Wednesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. via livestream from Kimball Recital Hall.

There will be no in-person audience, but the event will be livestreamed via a link at music.unl.edu. The concert is free to watch.

The concert will open with Dello Joio’s work "Choreography-Three Dances for String Orchestra," followed by Elgar’s "Evening in the Mountains" featuring oboe soloist Brandy Trucke.

Campus Orchestra will then perform Movement II of "Respighi’s Suite in G" featuring organist Elise Friesen.

Following a 30-minute intermission, the ensemble will conclude with collaborative performances on Elgar’s "Sea Pictures (Movement IV)" featuring Contralto Kiya Fife and Beethoven’s electric "Egmont Overture."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0