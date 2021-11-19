UNL Big Band and Jazz Singers perform Monday

The Glenn Korff School of Music’s Big Band and Jazz Singers will perform Monday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, 11th and R streets on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

The Jazz Singers, under the direction of Dr. David von Kampen, is a small choir, open to all members of the university community by audition. Students are instructed in jazz style, ensemble singing, lyric delivery, solos and improvisation.

Big Band, under the direction of Bryan Canonigo, is part of the jazz curriculum. Through intensive rehearsal and performance, students are encouraged to develop and nurture the fundamental skills necessary to perform a wide variety of repertoire and to engage in the creative process through improvisation.

On Monday, the Jazz Singers will perform new arrangements of music by Malika Tirolien and Paul Simon, a chart on a Sarah Jarosz song that von Kampen wrote for this group five years ago, and vocal musician and educator Julia Dollison's brand new arrangement of her own composition "Forward Like So.”