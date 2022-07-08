UNL Bee Lab receives July Heart of 4-H award

Lancaster County 4-H has named the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bee Lab winner of the July “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

UNL Bee Lab Director Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, Outreach Coordinator Courtney Brummel, and graduate and undergraduate students have presented a “Busy Bees” workshop at 4-H Clover College since 2018. They have gone above and beyond in their program delivery.

Prior to each workshop, they buy wood and reeds, and cut the pieces to size so workshop attendees can make wild bee hotels. Several Bee Lab members serve as hands-on instructors at the workshops. They also bring live honey bee and bumble bee colonies, as well as hands-on educational materials. To date, they have taught over 115 youth at Clover College.

“It is extremely fulling work teaching youth,” said Brummel. “Their curiosity, energy and passion is inspiring and keeps us coming back each year. The excitement of the youth is contagious as they view the live observation hive with awe. The best experience is watching the students work with tools to build their own wooden bee hotels. Even those who have never woodworked grow in confidence.

“It is also wonderful to see how the youth paint the finished bee hotels based on their unique styles,” Brummel added. “We consider it a privilege to share the importance of pollinator and landscape health with 4-H youth.”