UNL Afternoon of Choirs online Sunday

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Afternoon of Choirs concert, featuring the All-Collegiate Choir and the Varsity Chorus, will take place on Sunday, March 14.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the performance will be split into two concerts with the All-Collegiate Choir starting at 3 p.m. and the Varsity Chorus starting at 4 p.m. live from Kimball Recital Hall. No in-person audiences are allowed this semester at the Glenn Korff School of Music, but the performance will be available via live webcast.

The All-Collegiate Choir will open the day with a six-song set that includes Anton Bruckner’s "Pange Lingua," Morten Lauridsen’s "Soneto de la Noche" and Heitor Villa-Lobos’ "Rosa Amarela."

The Varsity Chorus will then round out the day with its own six-song set including Kyle Pederson’s "Hands are Knockin,’" Thomas Tallis’ "If Ye Love Me" and Hans Bridger Hearath’s "Joy."

Live webcast link: https://arts.unl.edu/webcast/afternoon-choirs-performance.

