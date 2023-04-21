The University Singers will present George Frideric Handel’s seminal choral work, “Messiah,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Newman Center, 320 N. 16th St. in Lincoln.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Handel himself conducted “Messiah” more than 30 times during his lifetime, nearly always at the Easter season and never in December.

While the entire work will not be performed, as usual in the 21st century, the concert will feature many of the most famous sections and focus on the seasonal literature.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music faculty members will perform the vocal solos. They will be accompanied by a small Baroque orchestra.

“As was requested at Handel’s early performances, because of the large, expected crowds, we will also ask that men not wear their formal or ceremonial swords (so that no one gets poked), and that women refrain from wearing their full-formal hoop skirts (so that there is more seating room),” said Peter Eklund, Hixson-Lied professor of conducting and director of choral activities.

The University Singers group, directed by Eklund, is UNL’s premiere and historic flagship choral ensemble. The ensemble performs music from the 13th century through the present.

Ensemble members have performed repeatedly for state conventions of the Nebraska Choral Directors Association and the Nebraska Music Educators Association, as well as at regional and national venues. These have included the North Central Division Conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, regional and national meetings of the Music Educators National Conference, and regional ACDA conventions. The ensemble toured France in the summer of 2022 thanks to support from the Hixson-Lied Endowment and the Glenn Korff School of Music.