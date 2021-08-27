Unbeaten softball team beat the odds – and 70 teams

The Nebraska Firecrackers 10U softball team is living the dream.

Any young softball player would love to play on an undefeated team that wins four national tournament championships en route to a 70-0 season. But the odds of that happening are microscopic.

The 11 girls on the Firecrackers 10U team can honestly say they’ve been there and done that. They spent the past few months beating the odds – and 70 opposing teams along the way.

The team’s sensational summer has left its head coach with a highly unusual problem: What does the team do for an encore when fall ball rolls around?

“As these young ladies go on to high school and college softball programs, I hope they’ll look back and remember the special experience they had in the summer of 2021,” said Jason Cline, who had the pleasure of coaching the talented team.

Season in review

The Firecrackers 10U team members played a steady diet of tournaments. Locally, they were crowned 10U Class A state champions, won a Memorial Day weekend tournament in Grand Island, and captured the Quakes Classic and a tourney in Omaha. The Firecrackers’ closest call came when they played up an age division and won 6-5 over the Omaha Quakes 12U team.