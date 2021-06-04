Uher, Wemhoff receive Boslau Memorial Awards

Kynlee Uher of Lincoln Northeast High School and Bryce Wemhoff of Lincoln Pius X High School received the Byron L. and Olinda Boslau Memorial Awards on Friday, May 28.

The awards were added to the Lincoln Downtown Athletic Club luncheon in 2017 following Byron Boslau’s death, and were updated this year following the passing of Olinda Boslau.

Uher was presented the Special Olympics Unified Partner of the Year award, and Wemhoff received the YMCA Character Counts Award. Each is a $1,000 scholarship; both are funded by Farmers Mutual of Nebraska.

Byron Boslau was chairman, president and CEO of Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, and one of the first presidents of the Lincoln Downtown Athletic Club. Olinda Boslau was a longtime public school teacher. The Boslaus were extremely passionate about Special Olympics and the YMCA.

The Unified Partner award recognizes a Lincoln or Lancaster County student who participated as a Unified Partner. Unified Sports is a combined effort of the Nebraska School Activities Association and Special Olympics Nebraska.

The YMCA Character Counts Award goes to a Lincoln area high school senior athlete who best exemplifies the four core values that serve as pillars of the YMCA mission: caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

