True Dance sets stage for summer dance season

After the Nutcracker costumes are safely stowed away for the next holiday, after the competitive dance season has come to an end, and after her namesake studio closes the curtain on its spring recital -- Shari True’s summer dance season begins.

True has established a strong presence in Lincoln’s dance scene and beyond. Her career spans over 40 years, and she has been honored to teach thousands of dancers. Often, those dance journeys begin in summer months at True's studio.

True Dance and Company offers a Summer Intensive as well as a boot camp for dancers of various ages.

“The Intensive is one of my favorite educational outreach programs that we offer through the season," said True. "We bring in famous guest artists from across the country. Ballet masters, hip hop coaches from LA, master teachers from the Break the Floor circuit. They are fabulous! Jay Jay Dixonbey, from 'So You Think You Can Dance,' great teachers like that! It is important to bring the artists to the dancers in our community, instead of the dancers having to travel to the artists.”

Over the years, True has noticed a greater degree of competition in the dance world.

“The level of competitive dance has gotten harder and harder, even at the high school dance team levels, it is amazing," she said. "So, to compete, you need to train well and have good, talented people guide your kids, no matter what their goals and aspirations are. We listen and help kids try to achieve their goals.”

Sometimes those big dance dreams can begin at a young age. So True Dance and Company (TDC) offers three “True Baby” summer dance camps for young dancers ages 3-6. The camps each offer a theme of Princess Camp, Pixies & Pirates, and Under The Sea. The camps are organized and led by True's daughter McKenzie Dosch.

“Miss McKenzie,” as she is lovingly called by her students, is TDC’s baby director. She started dancing at age 2, and by high school she was assisting True Dance and Company’s most seasoned teachers.

Dosch pairs her 11 years of dance teaching knowledge with an Elementary Education degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University. In 2017, she opened True Knowledge Preschool. “I absolutely adore working with children and have truly found my passion, both in the classroom and in the dance studio.”

The summer camps at True are an important piece to the TDC program. The camps for young children enable little ones to experience dance for the first time in a fun and exciting way. After crafting, listening to stories and dancing the week away, Dosch often finds the tiny students don’t want the week to end.

“Dance is a great way to tell stories, and what better way to teach that than to incorporate those exciting themes in the dance studio,” she said.

To register your child for a TDC summer dance camp, go to truedancelincoln.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0