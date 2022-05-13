Troop 8 Eagle Scout Court of Honor for 3 scouts Sunday

Boy Scouts Troop 8 will host an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Owen Kreikemeier, Zackary O'Brien and Phillip Rushman on Sunday, May 15, at 1:30 p.m. at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Owen is the son of Kurt and Kristin Kreikemeier. His Scouting journey began with Cub Scouts Pack 43 at Christ Lutheran Church, with his father Kurt as his cubmaster and den leader. His Eagle service project was installing a Gaga ball pit at Camp Sonshine.

Zackary is the son of Patrick and Wendy O’Brien. He is a senior at East High School and plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall to study graphic arts and writing. His Eagle service project was creating a new archery stand for target practice at Isaac Walton League.

Phillip is the son of Brooks and Angie Rushman. His Eagle service project was with Campus Life Youth for Christ, designing and installing a Frisbee golf course. He is a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast High School.

