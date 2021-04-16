Tribute to Count Basie to feature Young Jazz Artist winner

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will present "A Tribute to Count Basie: The Music of Sammy Nestico," featuring pianist Reese Pike, winner of the 2020 Young Jazz Artist Competition.

This concert will be livestreamed from the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park on Nebraska Jazz Orchestra's Facebook page Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m. The performance is free and can only be viewed online due to COVID-19.

Pike is a jazz and classical pianist and clarinetist. A first-year student at Lawrence University, she is pursuing degrees in biology and music. Pike has been selected to Nebraska All-State Band, Orchestra and Jazz Band. A former member of both Omaha Area Youth Orchestra’s Youth Symphony and Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra, she enjoys playing all kinds of music.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra office at 402-477-8446 or njo@artsincorporated.org.

