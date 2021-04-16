 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tribute to Count Basie to feature Young Jazz Artist winner
0 comments

Tribute to Count Basie to feature Young Jazz Artist winner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reese Pike

Reese Pike, winner of the 2020 Young Jazz Artist Competition.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra will present "A Tribute to Count Basie: The Music of Sammy Nestico," featuring pianist Reese Pike, winner of the 2020 Young Jazz Artist Competition.

This concert will be livestreamed from the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park on Nebraska Jazz Orchestra's Facebook page Sunday, April 25 at 3 p.m. The performance is free and can only be viewed online due to COVID-19.

Pike is a jazz and classical pianist and clarinetist. A first-year student at Lawrence University, she is pursuing degrees in biology and music. Pike has been selected to Nebraska All-State Band, Orchestra and Jazz Band. A former member of both Omaha Area Youth Orchestra’s Youth Symphony and Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra, she enjoys playing all kinds of music.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra office at 402-477-8446 or njo@artsincorporated.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News