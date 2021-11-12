Tracie Chapo named AFA State Teacher of the Year

Members of the Air Force Association (AFA) Lincoln Chapter 187 recently presented the 2021 Chapter and State Teacher of the Year awards to Tracie Chapo at Lincoln North Star High School.

The annual awards honor exemplary K-12 educators who make a profound difference in the lives of their students and the community. They salute classroom teachers who promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and prepare their students to use and contribute to tomorrow's technologies.

During her 21 years of teaching during the regular school year, Chapo has been the only Biology teacher for Lincoln Public Schools summer school the last 14 years. That commitment challenged her to find new ways to help some of the most vulnerable learners to not only experience success but reevaluate their ability to do science. Several of the letters of support from former students, parents, curriculum specialists and others spoke of her "leaving no one behind." It is important to Chapo that all her students have an equal chance of success.