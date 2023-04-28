Today, April 29, the Lincoln YMCA is celebrating Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative aimed at improving the health and well-being of kids and families.

Hosted from 10 a.m.-noon at the Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Dr., this free event features healthy activities, kid-friendly fitness demos, a 1-mile fun run, face painting, raffle drawings and community vendors onsite.

“It’s so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” shared Kelsey Fincham, Copple Family YMCA executive director. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y and other community organizations have to offer.”

The YMCA hopes to use the day to get more kids moving, learning and creating healthy habits that they can continue while away from the classroom. Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that the Y can help ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.

For more information on YMCA Healthy Kids Day, visit ymcalincoln.org/hkd.