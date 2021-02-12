To Mr. Katzer – with love

Turning 16, it was necessary for me to learn how to drive. My Mother worked at Trinity University while my Dad sold insurance for New York Life. It would be up to me to get my kid sister to elementary school and get me to high school and then reverse it all in the afternoons. To my unabated horror, I found that I had drawn the luck of getting Mr. Katzer as my driver’s education instructor.

For weeks, Mr. Katzer and I drove around San Antonio, he ensuring that I not only made appropriate arm turn signal notifications in plenty of time, including the elusive and seldom used “slow down” arm indicator. He made sure that I stopped in plenty of time for lights, ensuring that I left appropriate room between my 1957 blue-and-white Chevy Bel-Air and the car in front of me.

He also made me practice parallel parking a kazillion times between two upright pieces of lumber nailed at the bottom into bases to accurately discern the length of a real live parallel parking space. Ad nauseum, he reminded me to look both ways at intersections to make sure I wasn’t missing anything like, you know, a bus or an oncoming errant, irresponsible driver who wasn’t paying attention.