To Mr. Katzer – with love

When I first got on the bus to head to Serna Elementary School to start sixth grade, I was greeted by a fairly interesting driver.
Mr. Katzer – "Herman" to his friends – had a cropped buzz cut, neatly pressed khaki pants and a long-sleeved green shirt, complete with sharp creases down the arms. As I timidly climbed onto the bus, I was greeted with a smile and a clearly stated, “Good morning!” I slowly walked down the aisle and found an empty seat; the bus didn’t move until all the passengers who got on behind me were seated and facing forward. The drive to the school was pretty quiet with no jumping up and down on the seats, no pitching of spit wads or yelling to the kids on the other side of the bus.
It was cool, calm and collected, and totally unexpected. There were rules here, I realized – enforced rules.
When I entered Garner Junior High School, I discovered that Mr. Katzer was one of the science teachers, and he had a formidable reputation for being a no-nonsense kind of guy. While I never got him for science, everyone knew that when you entered his classroom, you were to be on your best behavior – no talking, no dilly-dallying. He came prepared to give you the best class in science he could, and he expected you to enter his domain equally prepared to turn in your homework, be a polite participant and learn about molecules and gravity with gravitas.
Turning 16, it was necessary for me to learn how to drive. My Mother worked at Trinity University while my Dad sold insurance for New York Life. It would be up to me to get my kid sister to elementary school and get me to high school and then reverse it all in the afternoons. To my unabated horror, I found that I had drawn the luck of getting Mr. Katzer as my driver’s education instructor.
For weeks, Mr. Katzer and I drove around San Antonio, he ensuring that I not only made appropriate arm turn signal notifications in plenty of time, including the elusive and seldom used “slow down” arm indicator. He made sure that I stopped in plenty of time for lights, ensuring that I left appropriate room between my 1957 blue-and-white Chevy Bel-Air and the car in front of me.
He also made me practice parallel parking a kazillion times between two upright pieces of lumber nailed at the bottom into bases to accurately discern the length of a real live parallel parking space. Ad nauseum, he reminded me to look both ways at intersections to make sure I wasn’t missing anything like, you know, a bus or an oncoming errant, irresponsible driver who wasn’t paying attention.
However, the one thing that has left an indelible, permanent, long-lasting imprint on my psyche is the hill at Stadium Drive. In San Antonio, this street is mild and mundane – until you get in the area of Trinity University. There, the road climbs a hill – a really steep hill – exactly a 10.5 degree hill (and the legal limit is 12 degrees) that has a stoplight at the top of the hill. Because Mr. Katzer obviously had some sort of devilish communication system with the Powers That Be, I would manage to consistently hit this traffic light when it was red. Did I also mention that my spiffy 1957 Chevy had a standard transmission?
I literally held my breath as I maneuvered the clutch and the brake upon that terrifying stop at the top of the hill. And then – equally terrifying – managing to get my feet to coordinate the clutch and accelerator when the light turned green to get the car going – without any backward movement that put the car behind me in great peril, or without revving the engine so much that I would peel out of my stopped position. My heart beat faster, my hands got sweaty and I was quite literally petrified.
When visiting San Antonio in later years, I would see Mr. Katzer occasionally, recalling Trinity Hill each and every time. He’s gone on to that Great Science Class in The Sky, where he is, I’m sure, teaching newby angels how to drive standard transmission cars on some devilish hill similar to the one I managed to conquer.
I smile each time and send those angels my thoughts on how Mr. Katzer is a really OK guy.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey connected with Jim Baker, senior director of Facilities Services at Trinity University in San Antonio – and thanks him for using his fabulous engineering devices to actually measure the slope at the top of Stadium Drive; he was awesome! She is ever so grateful for automatic transmissions that eliminated the fear of future such encounters. Bonnie thanks Mr. Katzer for his attentive and intensive driver's ed classes; she passed on her first try.
