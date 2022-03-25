Theis named Educator of the Month

John C. Maxwell, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, leadership expert, coach and speaker, says “You may succeed if nobody else believes in you, but you will never succeed if you don’t believe in yourself.”

Leadership Harbor couldn’t agree more and has named Rachel Theis, a third grade teacher at Wysong Elementary School who helps students believe in themselves, as Educator of the Month.

"Mrs. Theis is nice and caring," said Jacquelynn, nominator and current student. "She helps me start my day out great by giving us positive energy with positive belief statements such as, 'I trust that I will accomplish my goals and dreams.' This causes me to believe and to not give up on my dreams."

Jacquelynn's father Cam added:

"Mrs. Theis has given Jacquelynn so much confidence this year. We have seen lots of growth in her belief in herself. Her class starts each day with positive affirmations called Positive Belief Statements. Jacquelynn often talks about how this sets her day up for success. It is very clear that Mrs. Theis cares deeply for her students. She has created an environment that facilitates positivity and growth, not only academically, but also as individuals. We are so grateful that Jacquelynn has had the opportunity to learn and grow in Mrs. Theis's classroom.

"From all of us at Leadership Harbor and our partners, your students and colleagues, congratulations Mrs. Theis," Chris Hansen of Leadership Harbor said at the award ceremony. "Our community is better because of the leader you are in and outside of your school."

Leadership Harbor accepts nominations for the Educator of the Month award from students past and present, parents, administrators and peers/colleagues of outstanding leaders in education. From the classroom to the office, the cafeteria to the bus, specialists and paras to custodians and everyone in between - great leaders deserve recognition.

If you know of an educator who is a leader, someone making a difference in and for our community, you can nominate him/her at www.leadershipharbor.com/educator.

