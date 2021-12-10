The Nutcracker returns to the Lied Center Dec. 18-19

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company and the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra will bring the holiday magic of "The Nutcracker" to the Lied Center stage Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.

This is Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s 37th season of performing "The Nutcracker" with professional guest artists, dazzling costumes and over 150 local dancers.

Featured student soloists include: Lena Lankas, a senior at Lincoln East High School, dancing as Clara; Maggie Oulianova, a senior at Lincoln East, dancing as Snow Queen; Whitney Tomes, a junior at Pius X High School, dancing as Arabian Queen; and Clara Wolfe, a sophomore at Lincoln East, dancing as Dew Drop. The other senior in this year's cast is Tierney Blankenhorn, from Lincoln East. All three seniors are celebrating 10 years of performances in "The Nutcracker."

The professional guest artists joining the cast are Camila Ferrera, founding company member of the Indianapolis Ballet, performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy; and Marlen Asimanov, a principal guest artist from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, performing as Cavalier. Hunter Solomon, from Boulder Ballet, will return as the Nutcracker Prince. Wyatt Payne, from American Midwest Ballet, will dance the roles of Snow King and Arabian Man.

Adult ticket prices are $51, $41 and $31. Student tickets are available for $38, $31 and $24. Tickets are sold at the Lied Center box office, 402-472-4747, and online at https://tickets.liedcenter.org/events/2567.

