As an eighth-grader, Maren Steinke’s mom encouraged her to apply to be a Bright Lights camp assistant. The Lincoln Southeast High School sophomore hasn’t needed any prompting since.

“I was more motivated individually to sign up my second year,” said Steinke. “It was so much fun, and I also looked up to my camp assistants.”

Many camp assistants are former Bright Lights campers like Steinke, but it’s not a requirement. Eighth graders and up who have availability and an interest in assisting with camps for kids in grades K-8 can apply.

A two-year camp assistant veteran, Steinke will assist for a third summer alongside her former teacher, Shelley Clayburn, in "Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse with Brainz” during Bright Lights’ International Camp Week. Steinke has taken and assisted with Clayburn’s “It’s All Greek to Me” camp about Greek mythology in the past.

Pius X Senior William Cunningham learned about Bright Lights as a way to fulfill a school volunteer requirement. When reviewing the camp options, he found several that matched his interests.

In Beginning Guitar, he shared his musical talents while aiding teacher Justin Brookens. “I was just really surprised by how receptive and ready to learn the campers were,” Cunningham said.

Both Steinke and Cunningham have benefited personally from their volunteer experiences with Bright Lights. Steinke said Clayburn has been a positive role model for her, and she’s learned to build relationships with the adults she’s interacted with at camp.

Steinke’s Bright Lights volunteer experience has also impacted her involvement at church. Previously, she was in a child care support role at First Plymouth. Now she is on the Youth and Family Ministries Board and leads a K-1 group on Wednesday nights. As she applies for jobs and scholarships, Steinke said she sees her Bright Lights experience as noteworthy.

Cunningham hopes to apply what he’s learned as he enters college next fall. He shared that his experience with Bright Lights helped him see the world in a more novel way as he interacted with a younger demographic. He wants to be sure he doesn’t lose the sense of wonder that he saw in Bright Lights campers as they engaged in hands-on learning.

Both teens found Bright Lights offered a supportive volunteer environment. Cunningham said it’s “positive and cheerful,” and that there are always plenty of people ready to help.

Steinke shared, “I feel it is a priority to make their volunteers successful. They want them to be comfortable."

Appreciation for her role and contribution was also apparent.

“I definitely felt appreciated,” Steinke said. “My time is noticed, and my effort is noticed, and that’s been a motivating factor for me to come back year after year.”

To learn more about the camp assistant role or to apply, visit https://brightlights.org/camp-assistants/