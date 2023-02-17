The Boy Scouts of America’s Salt Valley District-Cornhusker Council will present Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Awards to five Lincoln teachers today, Feb. 18, at the Salt Valley Awards Recognition Banquet.

Each teacher will be honored with a medallion, certificate and plaque.

The honorees are Justin Brookens, Rousseau Elementary School; LeKeisha Howe, Kloefkorn Elementary School; Tate Mlady, West Lincoln Elementary School; Hope Power, Bryan Community Focus Program of Lincoln Public Schools; and Aaron Svik, Southeast High School.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by teaching them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The BSA created the Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award to honor professionals in education who exemplify good character and inspire students to do likewise.

Dr. Fretwell, the namesake of this award, was an early leader of the Scouting movement in the United States and a leading scholar in education, focusing on the value of extracurricular opportunities to improve education outcomes.

Each Fretwell educator honoree was surprised in January in person. Each educator nomination was made by students and verified by supervisors of their outstanding work to inspire students and showcase the Scout Oath and Law in their everyday work with youth.