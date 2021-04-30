Teachers receive VFW awards

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Harris-Fraley Post 131 in Lincoln has named local winners of this year’s Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Awards.

The award winners are Becky Boswell, Millard Lefler Middle School; Tamera S. Painter, Pyrtle Elementary School; and Trevin Wurm, Northeast High School.

Painter and Wurm advanced to the VFW District 9 competition and both received first place. They will now compete for the VFW Teacher of the Year award at the state level. Nebraska state winners go on to compete at the national level.

"We are so appreciative of every teacher who participated in the program," said VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton. "Their commitment to teach good citizenship to their students will greatly benefit our community as these students grow into involved adults."

The VFW Teacher of the Year award program was enacted in 1999 as a way to identify and recognize America’s best educators who nurture a sense of national pride in students by teaching citizenship education topics regularly and promote America’s history and traditions effectively.

For more information about the VFW or to join, visit www.vfw.org.

