Tatum Johnson named to Iowa University president's list

Tatum Johnson, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, is among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester.

To be included on the president's list, a student must have achieved a minimum 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in all academic subjects for the fall 2021 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.