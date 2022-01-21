Tatum Johnson named to Iowa University president's list

Tatum Johnson, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, is among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester.
Johnson is a second year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
To be included on the president's list, a student must have achieved a minimum 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in all academic subjects for the fall 2021 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.
