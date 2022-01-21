 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tatum Johnson named to Iowa University president's list
0 Comments

Tatum Johnson named to Iowa University president's list

  • 0

Tatum Johnson, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, is among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2021 fall semester.

Johnson is a second year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

To be included on the president's list, a student must have achieved a minimum 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in all academic subjects for the fall 2021 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president's list.

For more information about the University of Iowa, visit uiowa.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News