Sustainability at LPS topic of Learning Lunch Wednesday

“Sustainability at LPS: Connecting Facilities, Students and Community Through Climate Action” is the topic of the next Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch virtual presentation at noon Wednesday, March 23. A question-and-answer session will follow around 12:30 p.m.

Learn about the LPS Sustainability Programs that are supporting green school initiatives in the areas of waste, energy, water, transportation and air quality. LPS Sustainability Coordinator Brittney Albin will show how there are plenty of ways to get involved at our schools, just in time for Earth Day in April.

For more information and the complete Learning Lunch lineup, visit https://home.lps.org/communications/learning-lunch/.

