Sunrise Kiwanis members recently donated 25 one-year passes to the Lincoln Children's Zoo to be distributed to families in Community Action Head Start as a memorial to the Jo and Skip Thomas family.

Head Start enrolls children in our community who face greater risk factors. All of these children live in poverty, and many face additional barriers impacting their ability to reach their full potential including disability, homelessness and toxic stress. Head Start helps prepare these children to enter kindergarten on the same level as their peers by offering comprehensive services beyond the classroom.

"Thank you for partnering with us to give children and families in our community the best start possible," Heather Loughman, CEO of Community Action, which oversees Head Start, wrote in a thank-you letter.