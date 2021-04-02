Summer swim and dive team registration opens Monday

Registration begins Monday, April 5 for Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department swim and dive teams.

Registration is available online before May 23 at parks.lincoln.ne.gov or at the Aquatics Office, second floor, 1225 F St. Starting May 24, registration will no longer be available online and only available at the Aquatics Office.

The league is for youth ages 6 to 18. Enrollment is limited to 100 per team, and early registration is suggested. Registration is $69 for either swim or dive team. Signing up for both teams is an additional $25.

Swim teams are planned at Ballard, Belmont, Eden, Highlands, Irvingdale, Star City Shores, University Place and Woods pools. Dive teams are planned at Eden, Irvingdale, University Place and Woods pools. Practice begins Monday, June 7. The season ends with the All City Dive Meet July 22 and the All City Meet July 23-24.

Public pool locations and phone numbers are:

• Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829

• Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898

• Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

• Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827