Summer Reading Program offers Tails and Tales kits

“Tails and Tales” is the theme for the Summer Reading Challenge offered by Lincoln City Libraries (LCL).

LCL and Nebraska 4-H developed the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Reading Connections Program kit that explores the amazing world of animal habitats and encourages reading.

The Tails and Tales kits are appropriate for families or groups with children ages 3 to 8. Each kit contains three books and a guide with activities to extend learning in art, science, music and movement, and start conversations. The kits cover themes of farm, forest, house pets and pond, and are available for three-week checkout at most library locations (not available at Williams Branch or the bookmobile).

The Summer Reading Challenge runs through July 31. All registrants will receive a book bag and a plantable paper bookmark while supplies last. Those who complete the challenge will receive a ticket to a free family pool party at Star City Shores on Saturday, July 31. Register for the challenge at lincolnlibraries.org.

For more details about the kits, visit lincolnlibraries.org or https://bit.ly/3q7i6BI. For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge and other LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

