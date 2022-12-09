STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Adedayo Beyioku, daughter of Temilade and Adekunle Beyioku, is an eighth grader at Scott Middle School. “Adedayo is a remarkable young lady,” school officials wrote. “She is respectful and kind to all students and staff. She has a strong work ethic and wonderful interpersonal skills. Adedayo has passion, drive and deep optimism for her life, and this influences others. We’re blessed to have her at Scott!” Adedayo is active in the community as a member of her school’s Student Council. In athletics, she has played intramural volleyball and basketball for the seventh and eighth grade teams. She also plays tennis and swims. Adedayo sings in her church’s youth choir. She enjoys drawing, bike riding, playing video games and cooking.

Ethan Brown, son of Jen and Seth Brown, is an eighth grader at Lux Middle School. “Ethan has been a valuable member of the Lux community,” school officials wrote. “He participates in Student Council and has shown positive leadership skills. He has been a strong contributor in his classes as well as an active member of extracurricular activities at Lux.” In athletics, Ethan plays for the Stonebook football A team, Junior Saltdogs baseball and participates in Lux intramural wrestling. He also participates in theater, weight lifting and junior youth orchestra. He is a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Cooper Floyd, son of Deb McGuire and Dan Floyd, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. “Cooper consistently volunteers and offers his help and time to teachers and peers,” school officials wrote. “He’s proven himself a positive leader. He is respectful toward teachers and staff, and responsible in his schoolwork.” Cooper especially enjoys studying history. In athletics, he has played football for Police Sandhills Global for five years and was chosen as an All Star this fall. He plays basketball and participates in track in the shotput, discus and 200-meter run. Cooper attends Pioneers Park Nature Center Camp each summer and enjoys helping younger campers. He attends North American Martyrs Church where he regularly serves and reads at Mass. He helps neighbors with their yardwork and snow removal. Cooper enjoys working out, listening to music and playing video games. He hopes to attend law school after high school and college.

Henry Kleppinger, son of Annie and Stan Kleppinger, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. “Henry does a great job of working with others,” school officials wrote. “He clearly cares about his friends and his grades, and he’s able to make it work. He also has a contagious smile and laugh. He is respectful to adults in the building.” In athletics, Henry played on the winning Dreamers FC team in the Nebraska Youth Soccer League. He also enjoys cooking, snow skiing and solving puzzles such as Wordle, Jumble and others. He is a member of City Lights Church.

McCoy Malone, son of Kimberly Mueller-Malone and Jacob Malone, is a seventh grader at Park Middle School. “McCoy is an outstanding example of a caring and compassionate community member,” school officials wrote. “He is a helper to those in need and advocates for bettering the community around him, whether in school or out in public. His dedication to being helpful is seen by all of his teachers and outside of school.” McCoy earned a second class rank with Boy Scout Troop 16, where he volunteers as an usher at Nebraska football games and on roadside litter cleanups. He is a member of First-Plymouth Church, through which he delivers Meals On Wheels with his family. McCoy is also a member of the Lincoln Boys Choir and is two ranks from earning his Black Belt with Lincoln Taekwondo Academy. He is co-owner and operator of Malone Bros. Mowing with his twin brother Aidrik.

Ceciliana Villa, daughter of Emily and Mike Villa, is an eighth grader at Cathedral Middle School. “Ceciliana exhibits great attitude and discipline in class,” school officials wrote. “Her work is always done and done well. She is also always willing to lend a helping hand to classmates.” In athletics, Ceciliana is a leader on her volleyball team and is a long-distance swimmer. She has played the cello for the past six years. Her volunteer activities include playing music and visiting residents at nursing homes, and cleaning and gardening at church, where she is a member of the Saint Angela Merici prayer group. She enjoys baking for friends and family members, and recently launched a baking business.