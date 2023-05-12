Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Cozette Cruz, daughter of Alexia and Joseph Cruz, is a sixth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. An honor roll student, Cozette takes pride in achieving high grades after home-schooling for two years. “She is a joyful addition to any conversation and has a very mature mindset,” school officials wrote. “Cozette is conscientious in her studies, polite to classmates and adults, and generous in helping others. She consistently brings positivity with her wherever she goes. She wants what’s best for others and makes the most out of whatever is placed in front of her.” Cozette had a role in the school play. She attends daily Mass and sings in the Youth Choir. She has developed the eco-friendly habit of picking up trash when she notices it. Cozette enjoys swimming, making jewelry and sewing.

Kharma Holmes, daughter of Kimberly Snelling and Kenith Holmes, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student and member of the Lefler Honors Cadre, Kharma participates in the AVID college-readiness program and the Empowering Positive Leaders group. She is president of Lefler’s Unity Club. “Kharma is a student who follows our school expectations every day,” school officials wrote. “She is respectful to her teachers, takes ownership of her school work, is accepting of all students and shows responsibility by coming to school every day and being a scholar. She is a strong advocate for helping others and encourages her peers to follow school expectations. She is positive, kind and hardworking.” Kharma enjoys baking, cooking, painting, drawing, photography and gardening.

Therese Ringer, daughter of Mary and Wayne Ringer, is an eighth grader at St. Michael School. A Student Council representative, she was nominated for embodying the school motto “Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed. Be His Disciple.” “Therese works hard to be a great student and a great person,” school officials wrote. “She also strives to work to her potential, no matter the size of the task.” Therese volunteers at the church fireworks stand and at road cleanups, babysits, and hosts parties for Villa Marie School. Her religious activities include participating in the Rosary Crusade, pro-life Club, Adoration Club and Chant. She enjoys supervising her younger sister, writing stories, cheering people up, volunteering, hanging out with friends, swimming, and playing piano and flute.

Paige Schmit, daughter of Cori and Lee Schmit, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs School. A silver honor roll student, Paige won first place in her school’s Science Fair and serves on the Student Council. She plays saxophone in the Junior High Band, sings in the Youth Choir and has performed in the school musicals “Into the Woods” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” In athletics, Paige plays for the Lincoln Mustangs basketball team, Sting 09 soccer team and also competes for the 6NST swim team. Her religious activities include serving as a Mass reader. “Paige is a very well-rounded student,” school officials wrote. “She not only cares about her academics, but also those in her class and school. She excels in all her classes and works very hard to accomplish her goals.” Last fall, Paige volunteered to collect donations for Huskers Helping the Homeless. She enjoys reading, shopping, spending time with her siblings and helping out on her family’s farm.

Madelyn Zimmer, daughter of Jill and Peter Zimmer, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Madelyn was nominated for being hardworking and conscientious. “She is talented in many areas and uses her gifts to spread joy in such a beautiful way,” school officials wrote. “Madelyn always has a great attitude and creates strong relationships with her classmates and her teachers. She is helpful, caring and always a delight to have in the classroom.” Madelyn sings in the Junior High Choir and plays clarinet in the school band. She is a reader at daily Mass, sings in the choir for Mass, and sings in a monthly family choir. Madelyn helps plan the music and plays the organ. She loves composing music and listening to music. She enjoys drawing and painting and is an avid reader. In athletics, Madelyn is a member of her school’s volleyball team and also plays volleyball for the Lincoln YMCA. She has been a shagger for the Husker women’s volleyball team for two years. Madelyn volunteers monthly at St. Teresa’s Thrift Store and annually for its Christmas Boutique. She also volunteers annually to assist with the St. Teresa Parish’s annual Bazaar.