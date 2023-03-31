Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Kaddijatou Camara, daughter of JoAnn and Saidou Camara, is a seventh grader at Park Middle School. She was nominated for being a kind, respectful and responsible student. “Kaddijatou is attentive in her classes, works well with peers, asks questions and completes high quality work,” school officials wrote. “This school year has been one of growth for her both academically and socially. She has made wonderful strides in her classes and in her communication skills.” Kaddijatou is a positive role model for her peers. She goes above and beyond to greet her teachers with a smile, ask how their day is and help them around the classroom. She participates in vocal music. In her free time she likes to draw, play soccer and spend time with her family. Kaddijatou's favorite school subject is math, and she has dreams of becoming a nurse.

Libby Murray, daughter of Angela and Ben Murray, is a seventh grader at Lux Middle School. “Libby goes above and beyond as not only an exceptional member of the Lux community, but also as a great contributor to the community of Lincoln,” school officials wrote. “She is quick to contribute to her classroom with insightful comments and leads by being an excellent student and kind friend to others.” An honor roll student, Libby was instrumental in helping get the Lux Clothing Closet organized and set up. She has volunteered for the school’s clothing drive and for charity fundraising. In athletics, Libby plays soccer for the Sporting Nebraska Club. She also enjoys volleyball, roller skating and babysitting. She participates in Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Taylor Price, daughter of Andrea and Craig Price, is an eighth grader at Schoo Middle School. An honor roll student, “Taylor goes above and beyond for others and is always giving her best,” school officials wrote. “She is a natural leader and uses that to drive others in a positive direction.” Taylor has participated in a highway clean-up and volunteers to move snow from elderly neighbors’ driveways. In athletics, she plays softball for the Lincoln Rockets Club and is active on Schoo’s track and volleyball teams. Taylor enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, babysitting, water activities at the lake, hiking and climbing. She is a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Sydney Wesely, daughter of Tracy and Michael Wesely, is a seventh grader at St. Patrick’s Catholic School. Sydney’s honors include being named to the Pope’s List for earning all A’s, placing first in the sixth grade science fair in 2022 and playing flute in the Honor Band. She is also active in the Nebraska Children’s Choir and St. Patrick Junior High Choir. She participates in the Woodworking Club and Spicy Food Club at St. Patrick. “Sydney is a talented student who wants to do well in all that she does,” school officials wrote. “She is active in school activities and volunteers her time to help others. She keeps a good game face as she focuses, but allows herself to have a good time in the classroom, too. She’s a very well-rounded individual. Sydney is very fun to teach!” In athletics, Sydney participates on her school’s volleyball and bowling teams. Her religious activities include singing at Sunday Mass with the 8:30 a.m. Choir and attending Totus Tuus.