STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Emily Bauman, daughter of Megan and Adam Bauman, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Emily is an honor roll student and was selected to play flute in the Junior High Honor Band. She also sings in St. Teresa’s Junior High Choir and plays volleyball for the school’s team. She is an active member of the JP2Crew 4-H Club and the Lancaster County 4-H Teen Council. “Emily is a very hard-working student,” school officials wrote. “She is a great example for others by always following directions and doing everything to the very best of her ability. Emily has a wonderful personality and great ideas. She is a joy to have in the classroom!” Emily enjoys reading in her free time.

Zain Gharer, son of Salam Almash and Mohamad Graar, is an eighth grader at Dawes Middle School. An honor roll student, Zain also received the Nebraska Wesleyan Recognition-Leadership award. He participates in the Middle Eastern North African (MENA) cultural club. He also speaks Arabic. In sports, Zain plays soccer and basketball at Dawes and club soccer. “Zain puts forth his best effort in the classroom and on the field,” school officials wrote. “He holds his classmates accountable and makes learning a priority. Zain is inclusive and kind to peers. He is a positive role model at Dawes.”

Andy Rodriquez, son of Kori and Mat Rodriguez, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. He has been named to the honor roll every semester and has a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of the Lefler Honors Cadre and has been selected as a Student Ambassador all three years. In addition, Andy was nominated because of the kindness and integrity he shows every day at Lefler. “Andy goes above and beyond on following our school expectations of being respectful, taking ownership, being accepting and being responsible,” school officials wrote. “Not only is he an excellent scholar in the classroom, he is a wonderful friend outside of the classroom to all.” Andy plays select baseball and basketball and also participates in tackle football. He mows all of his elderly neighbors’ yards, moves snow for them and helps with any tasks they need help with. Andy attends church regularly with his family. He enjoys hunting, fishing, playing and watching sports, and riding ATVs.

Tatum Schell, daughter of Jennifer and T.J. Schell, is an eighth grader at St. Michael School. “Tatum demonstrates leadership, responsibility, service and academic excellence,” school officials wrote. “She is always willing to support others and is a friend to all.” She enjoys drawing and art, and she is active in competitive cheerleading at Cheer Xpress, where she received Spirit and Leadership awards from Cheer coaches. She participated in Walk for Life and the prayer chain outside Planned Parenthood. She also organized and implemented the Villa Marie Christmas Party. Tatum provides support to younger students at daily Mass.

Sarah Volkmer, daughter of Erica and Michael Volkmer, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs School. She has consistently been listed on the Silver Honor Roll and has received Accelerated Reader Awards. “Sarah was nominated for her consistent outstanding academic performance, leadership skills inside and outside the classroom, and character, especially regarding peers,” school officials wrote. Sarah serves as co-treasurer on the Student Council and volunteers to help with weekly recycling and Trunk or Treat. She also is a Martyrs Mentor for first grade students. In athletics, she plays soccer for the Hawks club team and also competes in basketball, volleyball and track for her school. She plays saxophone in the school’s band and has been involved with school musicals the last two years. She sings for Mass in Youth Choir and also reads for Mass. She enjoys reading and hanging out with friends.