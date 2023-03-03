Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Armani Harris, daughter of TaNina and Kevin Harris, is a sixth grader at Park Middle School. She was nominated for being safe, respectful and responsible, and for taking every diff class available to her. “She takes her school work very seriously,” school officials wrote. “She is intelligent, pleasant and kind. She consistently does what is asked of her, and she always goes above and beyond. She is a leader in the classroom and is a role model for her peers.” Armani is involved with the Boys & Girls Club and the TRIO Program offered by UNL. She also plays viola in the Park Middle School Orchestra. In her free time, Armani enjoys playing volleyball and practicing her musical instrument.

Shelby Klein, daughter of Sara and Eric Klein, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. An honor roll student, Shelby was nominated for her motivation to make a positive difference in the community, in and outside of school. “At Scott, she takes personal pride in being involved and works to be seen as a leader in her clubs,” school officials wrote. “In classes, Shelby has a stellar work ethic and asks questions to position herself better in her own understanding.” She participates in Student Council, Tie Club, Choir, Wyldlife Christian Club and Show Choir at her school. She plays the clarinet in the school’s band. Outside of school, Shelby has participated three times in Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker” performance at the Lied Center. After participating in a Jamfest cheer competition, she was named Athlete of the Week. She enjoys participating in cheer, dance and softball. At her church, she participates in CCD (Confraternity of Christian Doctrine) on Wednesdays and in Totus Tuus in the summer.

Cody Le, son of Kym and Nam Le, is an eighth grader at Schoo Middle School. An honor roll student throughout grades 6-8, Cody has also been recognized as Skyhawk of the Month and received a certificate of recognition for leadership at Schoo. “Cody is an excellent student who always puts forth his best effort,” school officials wrote. “He is kind to those around him and strives to always do the right thing. He is creative, funny, shy, kind and thoughtful. He can be a natural leader. Cody is a very studious person who excels in the classroom and in his personal life.” He is an intramural participant in cross country and enjoys playing games, computers, reading, Legos, UNO, swimming, miniature golf, bowling, running and spending time with his family.

Olivia Mays, daughter of Sheila and Evan Mays, is an eighth grader at Lux Middle School. “Olivia is a great student and a leader in the Lux community,” school officials wrote. “She always does the right thing. She contributes positively to her classes and is a great role model for her peers.” Olivia is active in Student Council and 4-H Teen Council. In athletics, she ran the Girls on the Run marathon. Her religious activities include participating in Youth Group, the Orphan Grain Train and Operation Shoe Box. She was a Nebraska finalist in the National American Miss pageant. She enjoys softball, dance, 4-H and music.

Cecilia Pham, daughter of Thuy Vu and Eric Pham, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick Catholic School. “Cecilia takes her studies seriously and works hard to get great results for herself,” school officials wrote. “She is respectful. Cecilia enjoys helping teachers and classmates when they need it, and especially enjoys helping younger students in our school. Although she is hardworking, she also knows when it is OK to have fun and brings a positive attitude to the school environment.” Cecilia’s awards include winning first place in the seventh-grade science fair in 2022. In athletics, she plays for her school’s volleyball team. She is a member of the DMNV Lion Dance Team at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and attends a youth group at church. She enjoys hanging out with friends.