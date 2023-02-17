Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Brendan Fitzpatrick, son of Kristina and Kevin Fitzpatrick, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Brendan was nominated for being an inquisitive student who always does his best to learn the materials and works hard to show what he knows. He is an honor roll student who sings in the Junior High Choir and plays percussion in the Honor Band. He also plays in the school’s Chess Club. In athletics, Brendan plays basketball and runs cross country and track for St. Teresa’s School and plays baseball for the Junior Saltdogs. He volunteers at St. Teresa’s Thrift Store, rakes leaves and shovels snow for his neighbors, sings in the St. Teresa Choir, and helps with parish grounds keeping and decorating. His religious activities include singing in St. Teresa’s choir and being a Mass server and reader. He enjoys drawing, bowling, biking, cooking and family trips.

Winter Guardiola, daughter of Kate and Joel Guardiola, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, Winter was nominated for her strong academic performance and leadership. “Winter is committed to her academics and also thrives outside of the classroom with her extracurricular activities,” school officials wrote.” She is a great role model and good friend to her peers.” Winter recently received an Outstanding Instrumentalist Award. She enjoys theater and danced with Tinkerbell in a production of “Peter Pan Jr.,” a production in which she also played Peter Pan’s right hand man “Slightly.” She played the role of Mal Beineke in the “Addams Family Musical.” She volunteers as a group leader at Vacation Bible School. Winter enjoys watching musicals, playing video games, drawing, reading and singing.

Jacob Long, son of Sharon and Andrew Long, is an eighth grader at St. Michael School. “Jacob demonstrates discipleship, leadership and integrity in all of his daily activities,” school officials wrote. “His service to our school and church make it a better place. Jacob is reverent, hardworking and a fantastic role model for others.” Jacob helps the kindergarten students at Mass, sets up the gym for Mass and volunteers as a Mass reader. He also sings in the church Youth Choir and Soaring Singers, and was chosen for the Honor Choir and Honor Band. He enjoys playing hockey and attending hockey games, playing trumpet and raising rabbits.

Jacob Miller, son of Courtney and Jeremy Miller, is a seventh grader at Saint John the Apostle School. “Jacob is a very studious, hardworking, attentive student,” school officials wrote. “He is helpful, courteous and steps in to help when needed without being asked. Jacob is kind to classmates and is always willing to participate. He is very intelligent and takes great pride in his schoolwork.” Jacob’s honors include being named to Saint John’s Principal’s Honor Roll, receiving the Saint John Berchman’s Award and being named Alter Server of the Month. He is also active in the Saint John’s Builders Club. In athletics, Jacob played for Saint John’s seventh grade basketball team, played on a team that placed second in the YMCA’s 40th annual MIT Boys Basketball tournament, and won the Knights of Columbus 2022 Free Throw Championship in the 12-year-old boys division. He enjoys playing piano, making origami, arts and crafts, and playing Minecraft.

Ethan Odgaard, son of Carrie and Nathan Odgaard, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student, Ethan was nominated for his academic achievement, participation in class, having a positive attitude toward learning, a great sense of humor, and showing kindness and respect toward peers and adults. He plays on his school’s basketball and bowling teams, and also plays baseball and flag football outside of school. Ethan takes pride in having been an altar server at church for three years. He enjoys fishing with his dad and playing football and wiffle ball with his friends.