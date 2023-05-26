Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Layla Ferris, daughter of Shelby and Matthew Ferris, is a sixth grader at Scott Middle School. She carries a 4.0 grade point average and is a charter member of her school’s HOPE Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program. “Layla is trustworthy and responsible,” school officials wrote. “She is a focused student, she shows respect to others and she has a growth mindset. Layla helps teachers by running the four-minute timer between classes at school, and she is always helping substitute teachers.” Layla’s teachers describe her as “a very kind, caring, high-character person who would do anything for anyone.” She volunteers for Friendship Home of Lincoln, including helping with Stuff the Bus and Safe Quarters events every year. She is a dancer at Intermix Dance Company and participates in competitions across the U.S. She is active in the Delve middle school youth group at Southwood Lutheran Church. She also participates in her school’s WyldLife program, through which she will spend a week this summer at a camp in Missouri.

Huy Ho, son of Khanh Ha and Tinh Ho, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. “Huy began attending St. Patrick near the end of fifth grade knowing hardly any English and was very shy,” school officials wrote. “School was hard. Making friends was hard. Communicating was hard. Then sixth grade came along, and there were new variables of having multiple teachers and new procedures to learn.” Through the use of assistive technology and a lot of perseverance, Huy met the challenges he faced to read, write and present material in English. He placed third in the seventh grade science fair and was the class winner in eighth grade. “He has grown tremendously in his ability to gain new information, share his thinking and participate in classes,” school officials added. “On top of this, Huy is a good classroom citizen and does his job well. He is helpful, kind and a good friend.” Huy is on the Bishop’s List for achieving A’s and B’s and the Principal’s List for model behavior. In athletics, he ran sprint races and competed in the long jump and hurdles in seventh grade track, and he played for St. Patrick’s boys’ basketball team in grades 7-8. He also plays soccer for the Dreamers Futbol Club. Huy attends Vietnamese School on Saturdays at Immaculate Heart of Mary and is a member of the DMNV Lion Dance Team.

Caleb Howell, son of Andrea and Scott Howell, is a sixth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. Listed on the Principal’s Honor Roll, he was also nominated for being kind, hardworking, responsible and mature. “Caleb looks out for others, always offers a helping hand and is a good listener,” school officials wrote. “He is enthusiastic about learning, always has a smile and is very respectful. Caleb is thoughtful with his words and actions, and is considerate of others. He always does his best and is a great example of a servant leader.” Caleb is a member of the Saint John’s Builders Club, volunteers to help with the Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries and also volunteers with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. In athletics, he was named the Elks Football Defensive Player of the Year, is a former Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest winner, and also played on an Ager Golf League championship team. He attends daily Mass and has received the St. John Berchmanns’ Award for his service on the altar during Mass. An outdoorsman, Caleb earned a Master Angler Award for catching a large bass.

Jillian Kuehn, daughter of Amanda and Brian Kuehn, is a sixth grader at Lux Middle School. “Jillian is an outstanding student both in and outside of the classroom,” school officials wrote. “She prioritizes kindness and makes an effort to help others feel included and happy at school. Jillian shines as a leader. I am sure we will see great things from her.” Jillian helps with preschoolers at Vacation Bible School and with special needs preschoolers at summer activities. She has also volunteered at the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Barnabas Community. In fourth grade, she and two friends started a Save the Earth club through which they organized a coin drive at their school to raise money to buy food for people in need. The group also met regularly to clean up trash in park and trail areas. In athletics, Jillian plays for Volleyball Club Nebraska and the Sporting Nebraska soccer team. She also enjoys playing piano and saxophone, painting and drawing, and playing with her brother and foster sister. “I really enjoy the joys and challenges of being a ‘big sister’ to the kids who come to our house through the foster care system,” Jillian said. She is in confirmation classes at Sheridan Lutheran Church, where she also plays saxophone and sings in the youth band and choir.