STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Thomas Cosgrove, son of Amy and Chad Cosgrove, is an eighth grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle School. “Thomas is a creative problem-solver,” school officials wrote. “He works well with others to make class meaningful. He avoids giving into peer pressure and makes wise choices that reflect his Christian values.” Thomas has participated in the middle school dramas the past three years. He is also a member of the football, basketball and track teams. He is active at Christ Lincoln in Cross Training and Middle School Sunday Morning Bible study. In the summer, he is a Vacation Bible School recreation leader. Thomas enjoys drawing, playing guitar and trombone, and video games.
Guadalupe (Getse) Hernandez Rodriguez, daughter of Raquel Rodriguez and Luis Posadas Martinez, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. “Getse is new to our school this year, but she fit in immediately with her kind and gentle nature,” school officials wrote. “She is hardworking and puts forth great effort in all that she does.” An honor roll student, Getse also participated in the Honor Choir at Pius X High School. She joined the eighth grade volleyball team and helped win the last game with 12 consecutive serves. As a volunteer at St. Teresa’s, Getse has watered plants around the school and helped clean up after the Parish Bazaar. She is an active member of St. Teresa’s Church. Getse enjoys listening to music, drawing, reading, watching movies, baking and hanging out with friends.
Aya Ishag, daughter of Khadmalla Siam and Mohamed Aresou, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, Aya is a member of Lefler’s Empowerment and Culture groups. “Aya is an exceptional student and young adult,” school officials wrote. “She shines both in and outside the classroom.” As a Student Council member, she helps with penny wars, which raise money for the People’s City Mission. She will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army this holiday season. Aya also volunteers to pick up trash and shovel snow for residents in her neighborhood. In athletics, she is active in cross country running. Her religious activities include going to the mosque, fasting for Ramadan and celebrating Eid. Her achievements outside the classroom include being accepted to Educational Talent Search and the Asian Community and Cultural Center’s Girls Empowerment Week.
Shayla Nguyen, daughter of Tuong Vi Le and Nghia Nguyen, is a seventh grader at Dawes Middle School. Her honors have included Nebraska Wesleyan University Scholar Recognition for Citizenship, team meeting recognitions and numerous Diamondback recognitions from Dawes teachers. Shayla was nominated for being a leader in all parts of the school and a positive influence on others by being an excellent peer role model. “Shayla is friendly and respectful of all students and adults,” school officials wrote. “She is goal oriented, reflective and knows what she wants and where she is going academically and personally.” In addition to cross country, Shayla is active in intramural basketball. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, and studying Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Spanish languages.