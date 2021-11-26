STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Aya Ishag, daughter of Khadmalla Siam and Mohamed Aresou, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, Aya is a member of Lefler’s Empowerment and Culture groups. “Aya is an exceptional student and young adult,” school officials wrote. “She shines both in and outside the classroom.” As a Student Council member, she helps with penny wars, which raise money for the People’s City Mission. She will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army this holiday season. Aya also volunteers to pick up trash and shovel snow for residents in her neighborhood. In athletics, she is active in cross country running. Her religious activities include going to the mosque, fasting for Ramadan and celebrating Eid. Her achievements outside the classroom include being accepted to Educational Talent Search and the Asian Community and Cultural Center’s Girls Empowerment Week.