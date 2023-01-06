STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Hussien Keshk, son of Sara and Mohamed Keshk, is an eighth grader at Scott Middle School. An honor roll student, Hussein has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while taking differentiated classes. He is a member of Science Olympiad and has participated in Mathcounts and Robotics Club. “Hussein is an outstanding young man with incredible character,” school officials wrote. “He is kind to every person he meets and is a very hard worker.” Hussein enjoys soccer, computer science, history, politics and spending time with his family.

Andrea Martinez Amaya, daughter of Madeline Amaya Gonzalez, is a seventh grader at Park Middle School. Andrea was nominated for being a very responsible student who can always be counted on to complete high quality work. “Her maturity and work ethic set her apart from her peers,” school officials wrote. “She often asks for additional work to complete outside of class in order to master concepts. She is a teacher to her classmates and a positive role model for many of her friends and peers. Andrea goes out of her way to cheerfully greet her teachers every single day, and she always has a smile.” Andrea plays clarinet in the Park Middle School Band. She also participates in Latina Leaders, Student Ambassadors, TeamMates and is a member of the Student Advisory Club. Outside of school, she participates in Pathfinders through her church.

Riley Minster, daughter of April and John Minster, is an eighth grader at Lux Middle School. “Riley has demonstrated strong leadership skills within the Lux Middle School community, and she goes above and beyond to make a positive impact on our school,” school officials wrote. Riley is an active participant in the classroom and she plays trombone in the school’s band and jazz band. As a member of the DK Dance Company, she performs dance throughout Lincoln. She is completing her final year of confirmation at Sheridan Lutheran Church, where she teaches Sunday school, helps with vacation Bible school and serves as a youth music leader and drama specialist.