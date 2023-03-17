Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Grant Beran, son of Kathy and Mike Beran, is a seventh grader at St. John the Apostle School. He was nominated for being a hard worker and maintaining excellent grades. “Grant is inquisitive, quiet, helpful and very responsible,” school officials wrote. “He is diligent in his work and friendly toward all of his classmates and teachers. He is a good listener and often puts others before himself. He is a thoughtful leader in the classroom. He is a caring friend and an academic super star!” A Principal’s Honor Roll member, Grant’s awards also include the Cub Scout Arrow of Light and a purple ribbon at the Lancaster County Fair. A member of the Kiwanis Builders Club at Saint John’s, he helps at the Kiwanis Carnival through 4-H and volunteers at many church activities. In athletics, Grant has competed in the State Archery Tournament and participates in the Junior High Bowling League. He is also a First Lego League Robotics state qualifier. He enjoys playing piano, video games, reading and writing.

Ella Schenk, daughter of Kelli and Brian Schenk, is an eighth grader at St. Michael Catholic School. She was nominated for striving to achieve excellence in all aspects of her life. “Ella is not afraid of hard work, nor is she afraid to step in to support others in need,” school officials wrote. “She is a quiet leader, constantly modeling her faith through respect, responsibility and integrity. Ella is able to model independence while simultaneously being a friend to all. Her genuineness and steady, calm demeanor make her someone everyone wants to be friends with.” Her honors include being named Elks Teen of the Year. Ella regularly helps younger students and has also volunteered at Villa Marie School. She participates in daily Mass at school and is a Mass buddy to the younger students. In athletics, she dances at Pas de Deux Studio and is part of the Repertory group. When Ella isn’t dancing, she’s the neighborhood babysitter and enjoys spending time with kids.

Elise Schlautman, daughter of Sondra and Bill Schlautman, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student in both seventh and eighth grades, Elise also has served on the Student Council both years. “Elise is friendly, personable, positive and is a great student,” school officials wrote. “She is always willing to lend a helping hand, is active in the school community and has a great rapport with teachers and staff.” Elise enjoys dance and played a major role in the school musical for seventh and eighth graders. In athletics, she plays for her school’s volleyball team. She sings in the youth choir and volunteers to babysit for church friends for free. She enjoys reading, writing short stories, playing games and spending time with her family. During summers, she works for NATS Detassling.

Katie Thomas, daughter of Sarah and Brian Thomas, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. “Katie exemplifies what it means to ROAR at Lefler," school officials wrote. "She is Respectful, takes Ownership, is Accepting and is always Responsible. Katie has been a Lefler Student Ambassador for the last three years, where she helps new students get acclimated to Lefler. Her kindness, integrity and positive attitude make her shine at Lefler.” An honor roll student, Katie also runs for Lefler’s track and cross-country teams. In the community, she volunteers monthly to help prepare meals for the Orphan Grain Train. At Horizons Community Church, Katie is participating in confirmation classes. She is active in youth group at Horizons, including attendance at retreats, summer camp and assisting with fundraising efforts. She volunteers as a youth assistant for summer Vacation Bible School. Katie enjoys baking, cooking, crafts (especially macrame), playing piano, walking and shopping with friends.

Kate Timmerman, daughter of Jean and Peter Timmerman, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Kate was nominated for being organized and hard working. “She always goes above and beyond in any task she is given,” school officials wrote. “She is willing to help in any situation. Kate follows directions and does the right thing at all times. She is kind and friendly, and an asset to the classroom.” In athletics, she has played volleyball and basketball for her school. In the community, Kate has volunteered to prepare and serve meals at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach every other month for the last six years. She enjoys taking piano and voice lessons, and she loves to play the piano and violin. She is a member of the Page One Team’s strings section and also plays trumpet in the band. At church, she is a Mass reader, plays the organ and sings for Sunday Mass.