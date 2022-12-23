STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Darius Canby, son of Promise Bahr and Mike Riser, is a seventh grader at Dawes Middle School. An honor roll student, Darius received Team Meeting recognition in 2021-22, Diamondback recognitions from Dawes teachers and Nebraska Wesleyan University Scholar recognition for Scholarship 2022. “Darius is kind and respectful to peers and teachers,” school officials wrote. “He works hard in class and is always willing to help others, making him a role model student. Darius is consistent in his learning and keeps high grades, resulting in honor roll and scholarship recognitions last school year.” Darius is also active on the Dawes intramural soccer team. He is also involved in his school’s Education Talent Search program and Indian education events. He enjoys playing chess and soccer.

Rihanna Clark, daughter of Heather Clark, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. Rihanna was nominated for her kindness to others at school. “She is a member of the unified PE class where she serves as a peer helper,” school officials wrote. “She has strong leadership skills and exhibits integrity in her hard work and decision-making every day.” A member of the Lefler Honors Cadre, Rihanna attends the Eureka program offered through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was selected for the Lincoln Public Schools All City Girls Chorus. She is on two different teams of league curling. In the community, she is involved with Lincoln Little Free Pantries, delivering food to help feed those in need. She attends Northpointe Community Church. Rihanna enjoys doing math for fun.

George Medinger, son of Jenny and Charlie Medinger, is an eighth grader at St. Michael Catholic School. “George exemplifies our school motto: ‘Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed. Be His disciple,’” school officials wrote. “He excels at academics but is a humble, gracious young man and a friend to all.” Honors received by George include Family of the Quarter from the Knights of Columbus and being selected as Defensive Player of the Week and the All-Star Team in Lincoln Youth Football. George’s youth football team advanced to the playoffs last fall, and he was also selected to play up a year in soccer. He enjoys sports, spending time with friends and family, farming, dirt biking, fishing and hunting.

Martin Owens, son of Lindsay and Brian Owens, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Martin was nominated for being a leader and role model for others. “He always works hard to do his best and still has a positive attitude even when facing difficult tasks,” school officials wrote. “Martin is kind to his many friends and can always be counted on to do the right thing.” He participates in St. Teresa School track, cross-country and basketball. This fall, he was selected for the Lincoln Youth Football All-Star Team. Martin plays bari saxophone in the school band and sings in the choir. He enjoys playing the piano, learning other musical instruments and playing video games. He is a Mass server at St. Teresa’s Parish and volunteers at St. Teresa’s Thrift Store.

Gabby Ronhovde, daughter of Erin and Steve Ronhovde, is an eighth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. Named to the Principal’s Honor Roll, Gabby is responsible, kind and empathetic. “She is great at looking out for others,” school officials wrote. “She is observant and focused in the classroom. Gabby is a dedicated student and friend. She is proactive and can quickly assess a situation to find the best way to complete what needs to be done. She takes pride in her school work and is patient and caring when she helps others with their studies. Her attitude is warm, and her personality is radiant. Her humble, graceful attitude shines in her daily interactions. Gabby is a very joyful, enthusiastic student.” In sports, Gabby participates in soccer, cross-country and Junior Stars hockey. She also volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and attends daily Mass. She enjoys reading, drawing and taking care of her dog and two goats.

Chloe Wiese, daughter of Stephanie and Jeffrey Wiese, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student, Chloe was nominated for being a hard worker. “She puts effort into everything she does,” school officials wrote. “She is friendly polite and respectful to both her peers and adults. She is a positive leader and has a volunteering spirit.” Chloe is a member of her school’s Student Council and Crossing Guard. She enjoys dancing and was selected as 2022 Dancer of the Year by her dance studio. She also enjoys hanging out with friends.